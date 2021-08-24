Woman gang-raped in Bihar’s Gaya district

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 14 people in Bihar’s Gaya district on Monday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the victim was kidnapped by two bikers and taken to an island in the middle of Falgu river. Soon, 12 more youth on five motorcycles assembled there and took turns to rape her.

The victim has been admitted to Magadh medical college and hospital, and her condition is said to be critical.

She did not record any statement till the time of this report.

Ghuran Mandal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gaya (Sadar) said all the accused are at large.

“We are waiting for the statement of the victim. She is under treatment. As soon as she gathers consciousness, we will record her statement. It will help us to identify the accused,” the police officer said.

“The villagers have, however, noticed that a woman was seated on a motorcycle between the biker and the pillion rider. Due to darkness they were unable to identify the bikers. The villagers suspected foul play but did not react initially. They soon saw 12 other people on five bikes going towards the same direction,” Mandal said.

On suspecting some “serious incident” taking place on the bank of Falgu river, the villagers informed the officials at Mufassil police station.

A police team reached the spot but due to darkness, it was unable to notice or determine anything fishy. One of the police personnel, however, spotted some bikes parked on the bank of the river.

Following that, the police personnel jumped into the river and swam towards the island in the middle of the river.

“Upon noticing the police personnel on the island, the youth began fleeing the spot, leaving behind their clothes, shoes and slippers on the sand. Our staff stated that some of the perpetrators were stark naked while fleeing the crime scene,” Mandal said.

“During the search operation, we found an unclothed woman lying unconscious on the sand. We rescued her and took her to the Magadh medical college for treatment. She is said to be a resident of a village near Manpur sub-division. The crime spot is 15 km away from her village,” the police officer added.

“We have seized six bikes that were stationed on the bank of the river. The process of collecting details of the motorcycles through registration numbers are currently underway. The accused will be identified and nabbed soon,” he said.