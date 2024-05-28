Woman dies of food poisoning after eating a Yemeni dish in Kerala

A woman, who has been undergoing treatment for food poisoning after eating ‘Kuzhimandhi’ on Saturday, died on Tuesday in Thrissur, Kerala.

Nusaiba (56), a resident of Perinjanam, was undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital after consuming ‘Kuzhimandhi’ (a Yemeni dish) from a hotel in Perinjanam on Saturday night.

As many as 185 people sought treatment for food poisoning after having ‘Kuzhimanthi’ from Zain Hotel in Perinjanam. They reportedly experienced vomiting and diarrhea after consuming ‘Kuzhimandhi’ from Zain Hotel.

“Of the 185 people, around 30 are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Thrissur. The hotel has already been closed down by the panchayat. The officials from the health and food safety departments are investigating it,” a Health Department official said.