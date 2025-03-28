Woman cop files rape case against Army officer

The Bhopal police have registered a rape case against a Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army on a complaint lodged by a woman constable of the Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday.

According to police officials, a case has been registered against Lieutenant Colonel Varun Pratap Singh (49). As per the information with the police, the Army officer is currently posted in Haldwani.

Advertisement

According to Bhopal Police Women Security Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena, the FIR has been registered under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

Saxena said that the police have informed the Army in this regard.

The police have summoned the Army officer for questioning. The ACP said that if he evades questioning, the police will follow the procedure for his arrest.

She stated that his alleged crime on the pretext of marrying or allurement falls in the definition of rape.

In her complaint, the 42-year-old unmarried woman constable said that she first met Varun in 2012 when he was posted in Bhopal. She stated that Varun claimed to be a bachelor and called her to his place in Bhopal on December 25, 2012, and after promising to marry her, he established consensual physical relations with her.

She further stated in her complaint that she learnt in 2013 that Varun was already married.

According to the complaint, when she confronted the Army officer and asked him to marry her, he refused and even threatened to kill her.

Subsequently, she lodged a rape case against him. Further investigations are underway.