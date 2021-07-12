A woman was allegedly confined in Ballabhgarh (Faridabad) for nine days and raped by four men. The culprits are yet to be nabbed, the police said on Monday.

The rapists let the woman go after nine days of confinement, following which she informed her family members about the incident.

The victim approached the police on July 10 and filed an FIR.

The victim stated in her police complaint that a man called Chintu of her village asked her to meet him on June 30 near a temple located in her village.

When the woman reached there Chintu was present, thereafter another man Sanju reached there in his car and the duo took her to Faridabad.

“During this, I asked for water from them. They offered me water laced with some intoxicating substance. After consuming this I fell unconscious and when I came back to my senses I found myself confined in a room,” the victim told the police.

In the night two men named Kuldeep and Deepak came into the room. Later all the accused raped her in turn at gunpoint and also injected and gave her suspicious pills for nine days, she said.

They even recorded an objectionable video and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The accused also forced her to make fake calls to her house that she is well, she told the police.

During the confinement, the four men raped her every day and dropped her at the Ballabhgarh bus stand on July 8, from where she called her family members. She went to the police station on Sunday.

A case of rape was filed with Sohna Sadar police station.

“We are investigating the matter and a hunt is on to arrest all the accused persons,” Umesh Kumar, station house officer of Sohna Sadar police station told IANS.