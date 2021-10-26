Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Woman among 6 civilians injured in grenade attack by terrorists

Woman among 6 civilians injured in grenade attack by terrorists

The attack took place in the Sumbal bridge area in the morning after which the area had been cordoned off by the security forces.

SNS | Jammu | October 26, 2021 3:55 pm

terrorists, grenade, attack

(Representational Image; Source: iStock)

At least six civilians, including a woman, were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack by terrorists at an Army convoy in north Kashmir’s Bandipura.

The attack took place in the Sumbal bridge area in the morning after which the area had been cordoned off by the security forces and a hunt has been launched for terrorists, confirmed the police.

Terrorists tried to target an Army convoy but the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside injuring the civilians, police said.

The attack came at about 10.20 am when a convoy was passing through the area.

The injured were rushed to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar where their condition was stated to be stable.

ends

TAGS :

Related Latest News

More than 800 inmates escape after gunmen attack in Nigeria
Police cracks Bandipura civilian killing case, 4 TRF terrorists arrested
Pramod Tiwari denies hand in attack on BJP MP