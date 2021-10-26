Woman among 6 civilians injured in grenade attack by terrorists

At least six civilians, including a woman, were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack by terrorists at an Army convoy in north Kashmir’s Bandipura.

The attack took place in the Sumbal bridge area in the morning after which the area had been cordoned off by the security forces and a hunt has been launched for terrorists, confirmed the police.

Terrorists tried to target an Army convoy but the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside injuring the civilians, police said.

The attack came at about 10.20 am when a convoy was passing through the area.

The injured were rushed to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar where their condition was stated to be stable.

ends