With seven years and 149 days in office, Yogi sets record as longest-serving UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set a new record by becoming the first CM of Uttar Pradesh to hold office continuously for seven years and 149 days.

Yogi Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly since 2022 and has successfully led the state as Chief Minister since 2017. He assumed office as the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017, and has remained in the position ever since. His tenure surpasses previous leaders of regional parties who have held the office, including Chaudhary Charan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, and Akhilesh Yadav, officials here on Friday said.

In comparison, Dr. Sampurnanand, a former Congress Party MLA, served as CM for 5 years and 345 days, from December 28, 1954, to December 7, 1960. Despite serving as the CM three times, Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party held the office for only six years and 274 days across his terms.

Mayawati, who served as CM for four times, remained in the position for seven years and 16 days, falling short of Yogi Adityanath’s record. Akhilesh Yadav, also from the SP, served as the chief minister of the state for only five years and four days.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stands out as a leader under the leadership of the same party that formed the government for two consecutive terms. When he took the oath as chief minister on March 25, 2022, he broke a 37-year-old record set by Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who had taken oath as chief minister for the second time in undivided Uttar Pradesh in 1985. Yogi Adityanath has surpassed this milestone as well.

On November 9, 2000, the formation of Uttarakhand led to the division of Uttar Pradesh into two separate states. Since then, no party managed to form a government in Uttar Pradesh for two consecutive terms – until Yogi Adityanath accomplished this feat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already set another milestone on Thursday by becoming the first CM of Uttar Pradesh to hoist the national flag on Independence Day for eight consecutive times.

Yogi Adityanath also shattered the longstanding myth that any CM, who visits Noida, risks losing his position. He visited Noida and launched numerous schemes and projects, contributing significantly to the development of Noida and Greater Noida. Under his leadership, substantial efforts have been made to enhance infrastructure, attract industrial investment, and improve the quality of life in these areas.