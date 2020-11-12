With the Bihar election results giving a commendable victory to BJP, which has increased its seats since 2015 elections, has raised concerns for the Congress as a section in the party have raised their concern over the leadership of Gandhis.

Performing poorly, Congress has bagged only 19 seats while RJD – the single largest party in the state – bagged 75 seats. BJP won 74 seats and if Congress would have performed better, then the situation might have been different.

As reported by NDTV, senior leaders who are part of the dissenters’ group, said, “The Congress’s performance is being seen as what dragged the Grand Alliance with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties down to the ground”.

The Congress officials who were in-charge of elections in the state said that bad ticket distribution, the AIMIM factor and polarization of votes in the third and final phase of voting were the reasons for party’s poor performance.

“We were kept out of the campaign and the reports we are getting from our Bihar leaders is that a whole bunch of incompetent personnel were sent from New Delhi to manage affairs, sidelining the leaders in the Bihar Congress,” a section of the dissenters maintained.

A section of dissenters maintain that election must not be seen in isolation and it is part of the pattern of elections in other states.

During the elections, only Rahul Gandhi was the sole top Congress leader who campaigned and he too only attacked PM Modi. On the other hand, their ally, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav conducted an issue-based campaign, focusing on jobs and corruption.