After victory in Bihar, the BJP is eyeing on West Bengal and has released the list of team which will lead the party in the upcoming elections on the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

As per the list of members, BJP information technology cell chief Amit Malviya will now assist Kailash Vijayvargiya in handling West Bengal affairs.

Bhupendra Yadav has been given charge of Bihar, where the NDA just won the election, and will also look after Gujarat.

According to the list released by the party, Murlidhar Rao who is said to be close to Home Minister Amit Shah is the new in-charge of Madhya Pradesh. Ram Madhav didn’t manage to get his name in the list as he is no longer the in-charge of Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

Baijayant Jay Panda has been given charge of Assam – a state to go to polls next year.

Satya Kumar, Sunil Ojha and Sanjeev Chaurasia will assist Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh. He is also in-charge of Rajasthan.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi will be in-charge of Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu. Tarun Chugh will now look after the party’s work in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana. Chugh was earlier co-in-charge for Delhi.

General secretary D Purandeshwari will look after the party’s work in Odisha and will also be the in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

Nitish Kumar’s JDU managed to bag 43 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly in this election. While his ally BJP performed well in this election and managed to get 74 seats becoming the second largest party after RJD which won 75 seats.