With ECI announcing Rajya Sabha poll schedule for Assam key seats up for grabs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Assam, where two significant seats are set to be contested.

The two vacancies were created following the election of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Sarbananda Sonowal to the Lok Sabha, necessitating the selection of new representatives for the Rajya Sabha.

The nomination process kicks off on Wednesday with candidates having time till August 21 to submit their papers. The final dates for the withdrawal of nominations are set for August 26 and 27, signaling the beginning of what promises to be a closely watched contest.

Voting for the two Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled for September 3, with results expected to be declared on the same day.

Returning Officer Rajeev Bhattacharya gave an insight into the election timeline and the protocols that will govern the process. His announcement highlights the ECI’s commitment to conducting a transparent and timely election, ensuring that Assam’s new Rajya Sabha representatives are selected without delay.