Recording its biggest single-day spike at 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus infections rose to 1,06,750 on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 3,303. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 37,136 cases and 1,325 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has become the second state with the most number of coronavirus cases. Reporting 688 cases on Tuesday, the total infections rose to 12,448. Until Tuesday, Gujarat had the second-highest number of coronavirus cases. Gujarat now has 12,140 cases.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government now faces the unique challenge of handling cyclone Amphan while also fighting COVID-19 surge in cases. The state is emerging as a point of concern with 978 cases and five deaths.

Meanwhile, Kerala has reported 139 COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days. In Delhi, the heath department has red-flagged the fact that even though coronavirus cases are rising in the city (10,054), the number of containment zones is going down. Gujarat, with the second highest number of cases and deaths at 11,745 and 694 respectively, has the most number of people living in containment zones, 31 lakh, across the state.

The country’s recovery rate, stood at 39.62 per cent with 42,298 people having recovered, the Health Ministry said.