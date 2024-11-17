Wiping out terrorism from J&K will be the greatest contribution: L-G Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that wiping out terrorism from Jammu Kashmir will be the greatest contribution not only to the security aspect to establish peace but also in the development of J&K and its brighter future.

The L-G was chairing a high-level meeting of senior civil, police officials and DCs, SSPs of Jammu Division to review the progress of development projects and security situation in the region.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; DGP, Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar; ADGP, Jammu, Anand Jain; ADGP, CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all the districts of Jammu Division.

The Lieutenant Governor said that with greater synergy and a whole of government approach, our focus should be complete elimination of terrorism and the entire ecosystem supporting them. He told the officers that they should not rest until terrorists are wiped out.

Advertisement “Exemplary action must be taken against those aiding and abetting the terror ecosystem,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasized the need for constant monitoring of project implementation and underlined the importance of speedy infrastructure development.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to take comprehensive measures for expansion of public outreach programmes and 100% saturation of all government schemes.

Monitoring of saturation of beneficiary-oriented schemes should remain our priority besides implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and promotion of entrepreneurial schemes like One District One Product that could benefit a large section of the population, he further added.