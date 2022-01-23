Winners of Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar announced

The Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) and Professor Vinod Sharma (in the Individual category) have been selected in the institutional and individual category respectively for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for 2022 for their excellent work in disaster management.

The awards are given annually by the Government of India to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award is announced every year on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It carries a cash prize of Rs. 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs. 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

The GIDM, established in 2012, has been working to enhance the disaster risk reduction (DRR) capacity of Gujarat. Through a series of strategically designed capacity building programmes, it has trained more than 12,000 professionals on diverse issues concerning multi-hazard risk management and reduction during the pandemic.

Some recent key initiatives include the development of a user-friendly Gujarat Fire Safety Compliance Portal, and the development of a Mobile App Technology-based Advanced COVID-19 Syndromic Surveillance (ACSyS) system to complement the COVID-19 surveillance efforts of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project.

Professor Sharma, a senior professor at the Indian Institute of Public Administration and Vice-Chairman of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, was the founder coordinator of the National Centre of Disaster Management, now known as the National Institute of Disaster Management. He has worked tirelessly towards bringing disaster risk reduction (DRR) to the forefront of the national agenda.