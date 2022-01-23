PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees via video conferencing on Monday.

According to a PMO note, Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with children awardees will take place on 24 January. For the first time awardees will get digital certificates using Blockchain technology, the PMO stated.

Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at 12 noon via video conferencing. Digital certificates will be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the year 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology. The technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees.

The awards are being conferred to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery.

This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022.

The awardees will also take part in the Republic day parade. Each awardee of PMRBP has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh, and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of the award winners, the PMO stated.