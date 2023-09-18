Will take up film ‘Razakar’ with Censor Board, assures KTR

Accusing the BJP of trying to instigate communal violence in Telangana ahead of assembly polls, IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Monday that the state government would take up the issue of “Razakar”, a film on the events of 1948, with the Censor Board.

He also vowed to ensure that law and order situation was maintained in the state.

The teaser of the movie, apparently a propaganda film on the lines of “Kashmir Files” and “The Kerala Story”, was found to be particularly violent. Produced by a BJP leader, Gudur Narayana Reddy, the movie is based on the run-up to the merger of the erstwhile state of Hyderabad ruled by the Nizam with the Union of India in 1948 when a band of Razakars unleashed a rein of terror in the entire kingdom.

A local journalist had sought the attention of Rao to the teaser that threatened to create hatred between the two communities.

“Some intellectually bankrupt jokers of the BJP are doing their best to instigate communal violence and polarisation with their political propaganda in Telangana. We will take up the matter with the Censor Board and ensure that the law and order situation of Telangana is not affected,” KT Rama said in his reply to a post on X.

Another TRS leader, Krishank, said since the producer is a BJP leader, the agenda is clear. “The government of India has no advertisements to the project because they’ve done zero work for Telangana, so they have invested money in “Razakar” for these polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, known for his staunch Hindutva pitch, has come forward to promote the film describing it as “excellent”, and so did another BJP leader and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “Let’s engage with history even as the pseudo-intellectuals try to erase it,” wrote Sanjay on X.

The BJP, which had been projecting itself as the main Opposition party in Telangana, discovered that it has feet of clay after the Karnataka elections and although the new joinings in the party has time and again pointed out that polarization might not work in the state, the old guard has been falling back on the Hindutva plank to woo voters ahead of polls.

However, keen to avoid any mischief, Muslim community elders, this time around, decided to cancel the procession of Milad-un-Nabi on 28 September which marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet as it coincides with the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) ceremony.