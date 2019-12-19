Reacting on the day full of unrest in Uttar Pradesh due to protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his government will take revenge against those involved in the violence and will auction their properties to compensate for the losses.

“There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire,” the chief minister said.

“There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses,” he said.

“They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take ”badla” (revenge) on them,” he said.

Almost whole country witnessed massive protest against CAA but the protest turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow and Sambhal where reports of arson and firing came.

Earlier the legislators of Congress and Samajwadi Party staged protest separately in front of the state Assembly premises. The legislators protested inside the Assembly as well resulting the adjournment of the House sine die.

(With inputs from PTI)