Will take India’s economy among top three in my third term, says PM Modi in poll-bound MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government made India the world’s 5th largest economy in the last 10 years and assured that during his third tenure the country’s economy will be among the top three.

“When we (BJP) formed the government in 2014, I punctured all the tyres of Congress’ corrupt machinery. We created a ‘trishakti’ of Aadhaar, bank accounts and mobile that Congress’ corrupt machine could not bear,” he said while addressing a poll rally in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

He said that from ground to space, India is applauded everywhere. “Today, praises are being heaped on India across the globe. India’s Chandrayaan-3 has reached where no other nation have reached. The G20 summit held in India is being talked about by all. Our sports persons are setting new records every day,” he said.

He said the people need to beware of the party that snatches money which belongs to the poor. “Congress president is controlled by a remote. He can’t do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (Dharma). Yesterday, when the remote was not working, he spoke about Pandavas and said there are five Pandavas in BJP. We are proud that we are walking on the path laid by the Pandavas,” he said.

Modi said his guarantee is not about looting the country’s treasures but taking the country forward.

“Our guarantee is not about getting votes, but making the countrymen more capable,” he said.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are scheduled for November 17.