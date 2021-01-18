Rakesh Tikait, the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), on Monday reiterated that the farmers’ leaders have said that they would take out a parade on Outer Ring Road in the national capital so the police should come and talk to them and remove the roadblocks for the parade.

He was responding to the order of the Supreme Court delivered on Monday which said that the Delhi Police should decide on the entry of protesting farmers on Republic Day as it is a matter of ‘law and order’ while hearing a plea by the centre that sought an order against the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day.

“The highest court has taken cognizance of the matter. It is a good thing that the law and order situation must be looked into by the police, said Tikait.

The farmers protesting against the farm laws have announced a ‘Tractor March’ on Republic Day.

Tikait said the citizens of the country cannot be stopped by constitutional institutions or the police from celebrating the Republic Day. “We are not going to the national capital to fight. We will celebrate the R-Day in Delhi, earlier we used to celebrate it in the fields and villages. Now we are here in Delhi so we will celebrate the day here,” he said.

The SC had said that the entry of farmers into Delhi is a law and order issue and who are allowed to come to Delhi or not is for the Delhi Police to decide.

The farmers have said that they would take out a parade on January 26 on Outer Ring Road in Delhi. The parade would include tableaux in vehicles that would showcase the agricultural reality in various states in addition to historical regional and other protest marches.

The farmers would hoist the national flag on these vehicles and also carry the flags of the farmers’ organisations. No flag of any political party would be allowed in the parade.

The farmers who can’t come to Delhi to participate in the parade will organise parades in various state capitals and district headquarters.

A few days back, addressing the farmers, Tikait had said that tractors and tank would roll together on the roads of Delhi during the Republic Day parade this year.

(With IANS inputs)