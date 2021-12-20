We will not allow conversion of helpless: K’taka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP will not allow religious conversion of helpless people in the state.

Speaking at a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishath (VHP), he said that his government would soon bring in anti-conversion laws. “Innocent people are being converted across the state. They are lured by money and financial assistance,” he said.

Religious conversions are not merely about increasing the number of people. The mindset has to be changed. What appears to be luring initially will eventually affect society. “Our government, our nation will not allow such thing to happen. There is an attempt to encash poverty in our society,” he reiterated.

As per law, there is no provision which facilitates to lure people for conversions. There is no scope for this in the Constitution. The people who are opposing the Anti-Conversion bill were ready to implement it in 2019. Now, they are bound by political compulsions, he said.

State government would take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take law into their hands, the Chief Minister said speaking to media.

“The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue,” he added.

State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.