BJP leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that with the help of people’s blessings one can make a comeback.

“Nobody can stop you if you have blessings of the people. We definitely make a comeback if we have their blessings,” the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly told a gathering in Alandi, a pilgrim town in Pune district.

Fadnavis further said, “I think whether you are in power or in opposition, you have to walk on ‘sanmarg’ (right path) and for doing so, you have to come here to get the blessings. Therefore, I have come here to get your blessings.”

“Once you get blessings of the people, then you will definitely come again,” he said.

Fadnavis had repeatedly used ‘mi punha yein’ (I will come again) slogan as part of his poll campaign during the Assembly Elections held in the state in October, last year.

In the October 21 election, the BJP had won 105 out of 288 seats, while its pre-poll alliance partner Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. However, the Shiv Sena had a fallout with the BJP as Uddhav Thackeray demand rotational chief ministership. But the BJP refused to concede the demand of Shiv Sena.

President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12, 18 days after the results of the elections were declared as none of the parties were able to form a government in the state.

Maha Vikas Aghadi is the outcome of a split between BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief minister post, resulting in Sena’s alliance with opposition Congress and NCP to form an alliance which they named as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The political journey of MVA also witnessed a dramatic incident when Ajit Pawar, NCP leader and nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister on the early morning of November 23. The move was challenged in the Supreme Court which ordered floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Interestingly, Ajit Pawar followed by Devendra Fadnavis gave their resignations from their posts paving way for Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA to stake claim for the government formation in the state.

(With PTI inputs)