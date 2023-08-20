Will Kuzhalnadan withdraw his allegations if Veena proves she paid IGST, asks CPM leader

In response to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s scathing tirade against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan over the alleged monthly pay-off controversy, CPI-M leader A K Balan on Sunday came out in her defence.

Balan said the party is standing with her not only because she is the daughter of the Chief Minister but also because of the fact that she is innocent.

Balan asked whether Mathew Kuzhalnadan would be ready to withdraw the allegations levelled against Veena and her company and tender an apology and end his public life if it is proved that Veena. and her company had paid IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax).

“Will Mathew Kuzhalnadan withdraw his allegations and tender an apology if proved that Veena and her company have paid IGST. If documents related to IGST paid by Veena are released, will Kuzhalnadan be ready to end his public life,” Balan asked.

Kuzhalnadan on Saturday alleged that Veena Vijayan did not pay the tax on Rs 1.72 lakh received from CMRL. If tax has been paid, its records should be released, he said.

He asked the state Finance Minister to clarify if Veena Vijayan paid the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on the amount received from CMRL. “If not, the minister and the CPM have to just accept that it was nothing but political funding,” he said.

Once the issue comes up before the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB), how can it be unilaterally said that Veena has not rendered the services as per the contract, without listening to her version? Why was she denied the right to be heard, Balan asked.

Balan also challenged those raising the allegations against Veena to go to court. “Even if Kuzhalnadan goes to the court, the case will not even cross the courtyard of the court,” Balan said.

Chief Minister Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan, also the wife of State Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, has been at the centre of a controversy ever since media reported that the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) has found that a total of Rs 1.72 crore was received by Veena Vijayan and her company Exalogic during 2017-20 from a mining company, the CMRL without providing any service to them.