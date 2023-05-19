Ahead of his visit to the national capital, Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar on Friday assured that Congress will fulfil “guarantees” made to the public in the party’s manifesto.

“We are going to implement our guarantee,” Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar told ANI as he left his residence for Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20.

Congress on Thursday officially announced the name of the chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial face, thus ending days of suspense. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were chosen to be chief ministers and deputy chief ministers respectively.

Both leaders are scheduled to visit the national capital today to discuss the names of MLAs to be inducted into the government. They had returned to Bengaluru yesterday to attend the Congress Legislative Party meeting, and staking claim to form government before the Governor.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 20.

Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, was reportedly upset over the denial of deputy chief minister posts.

Speaking to ANI over the Dalit community’s demand for a Deputy CM post for G Parameshwara, Patil said, “Whoever voted – the Lingayats, the Dalits, the Vokkaligas, the STs, Muslims – all these people have to be given their due share. I am confident our party will do the same. They will give due respect to all these communities and the power will be shared with all communities.”

On being asked about the Lingayat community’s demand for a Deputy CM post for him, Patil said that he is confident that Congress will give due share to the community.

“…Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it,” he said.

“…Why not? I would have been much happier if I got 50 seats,” said Patil when asked about the “tussle” arising out of Lingayat and Dalit communities’ demand for Deputy CM posts for G Parameshwara and him amid the thumping victory of the party in Karnataka elections.

On Friday, Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara, who was reportedly upset over the denial of the deputy chief ministerial post, on Friday said that “sacrifice” has to be made at “some point”.

“That is okay. We all have to sacrifice at some point in time. It is a good thing happening,” G Parameshwara said when asked about him not being given the CM or Deputy CM post.

The Congress manifesto lists five main guarantees. “Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of free power to all households, Gruha Lakshmi: Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, Anna Bhagya: 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household; Yuva Nidhi scheme: diploma holders will get an allowance of Rs1,500 per month for two years, while graduates will receive Rs 3,000 per month and Shakti: Free bus rides for all women in the state”.