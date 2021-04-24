The Delhi High Court on Saturday stated that it will “hang” anyone who obstructs the movement of oxygen. The court made the statement when it was hearing a petition on oxygen supply.

The court stated that if any official at the central, state, or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then it would “hang” that person, adding that whoever obstructs oxygen supply, will not be spared.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government informed the court that the system will “collapse” if it does not get 480 metric tonnes of oxygen.

“When will Delhi get 480 metric tonnes? Please tell us that,” the court asked the Union government while hearing Maharaja Agrasen Hospital’s petition.

About 20 Covid patients died last night at ‘Jaipur Golden Hospital’ due to the low supply of oxygen. The hospital has appealed to authority in the national capital to arrange oxygen at the earliest.

Delhi is in a dire state as more hospitals continued to send out SOS calls reporting a shortage of medical oxygen and sought help from authorities to ensure supply.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Batra Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, Mata Chanan Devi, Metro Hospital Preet Vihar, and Saroj Hospital made SOS calls about a shortage of medical oxygen.

India has reported 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,62,63,695, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

