Will continue to inspire generations: Nation pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

As India commemorates Shaheed Diwas, Union Ministers paid heartfelt tributes to revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, acknowledging their supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

The leaders emphasised that their legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his tribute on X, wrote, “I pay my humble tribute to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas, remembering their supreme sacrifice for Mother India.”

“These great revolutionaries proved that there is no greater duty than patriotism. Their sacrifice, valour, and dynamic thoughts ignited the nationwide freedom movement and will continue to inspire countrymen for ages to believe that ‘national interest is paramount’,” he added.

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also honoured the martyrs, stating, “I pay my heartfelt tribute to the immortal freedom fighters, brave sons of Mother India, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. Their courage and bravery instilled self-respect in the youth and ignited the nationwide freedom movement. Their sacrifice, struggle, and ideals will always inspire this country.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the bravehearts, referring to them as “immortal sons of Mother India.”

“Their names will be written in golden letters among the revolutionaries who sacrificed everything to free the nation from colonial rule. Their unparalleled courage and spirit of sacrifice will always inspire us,” he added.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the fear that these revolutionaries instilled in the British rulers.

“The British used to lose their sleep at the mention of their names. Considering service to Mother India as the ultimate goal of his life, Bhagat Singh spread awareness about independence among the people. Salute to such great personalities on their martyrdom day. This nation will remain indebted to your dedication,” he posted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed his respect and posted, “On the martyrdom day of great revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, we pay our tributes to them who sacrificed everything for their motherland.”

Executed by the British on March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev remain symbols of courage and resistance.

While Shaheed Diwas marks a dark chapter in India’s history, it is a powerful reminder of the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for the country’s freedom. Their legacy continues to inspire millions to cherish and uphold the independence they fought for.