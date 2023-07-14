Will compensate people for every single penny lost: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said state government will compensate people in flood affected areas for loss of every single penny.

Mann, who visited village Nihala Lavera in Ferozepur to oversee flood relief operations, said a special girdawari will be conducted to ascertain the loss of crops, houses and others due to heavy rainfall in the state.

He said that detailed instructions have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners to immediately carry out girdawari in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain damage caused to crops, houses, animals and others on priority.

Advertisement Mann said special thrust is being laid to ensure relief in the worst affected areas of the state so that people do not face any sort of problem. He said priority is being given to carry rescue and relief work in the badly affected areas of the state.

The CM said all the dams in the state are safe and water is flowing below the danger mark. He said due to heavy flow of water the paddy crop in many fields have been destroyed.

He, however, said to safeguard the interests of the farmers the state government will soon provide free saplings to the farmers of high yielding varieties of paddy. The CM said these saplings will be ready in another four-five days after which it will be disbursed free of cost to the farmers.

The CM said the flood water has affected around 15 districts of the state where these saplings, if needed, will be distributed to the food growers. Mann said water is receding fastly in the state due to which relief and rescue works are getting impetus.