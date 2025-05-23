Will Bihar witness major political realignment before assembly elections?

Political and media circles in Bihar are abuzz over possibilities of a major political realignment before the assembly elections in the state, due in October-November.

Until a few weeks ago it was believed that the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar will see a direct contest between the NDA and the Grand Alliance, while Jan Suraaj Party and the AIMIM will make attempts to enhance their vote share in a few constituencies.

But the recent political activities in Bihar have sent confusing signals.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan’s recent meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna symbolised a thaw in the relationships between the two NDA partners. Political observers believed that the two leaders recognised in each other the desire to move past tense politics.

However, Chirag Paswan’s assertion that he will return to Bihar soon ‘to make Bihar first, to make Biharis first,’ goes against the notion.

Also, the fact that the union minister has been highlighting the plight of migrant labourers from various forums and repeatedly saying that he ‘joined politics with the thought to help stop migration from Bihar,’ goes against Nitish Kumar, who has been ruling the state for the past two decades.

In fact, the dream he is talking about is a sign of joining hands with Prashant Kishor, whose politics in Bihar is currently moving forward on this line.

All is not well in the Grand Alliance too.

The blueprint of Congress’s preparations for Bihar is surprising not only the opposition but also the allies.

The Congress Party has already put all its strength in Bihar. But it has not yet recognised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance’s CM candidate.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is in active mode and is seen leading the Congress. This year, he has already visited Bihar four times. His proposed meeting in Nalanda on 27 May has been cancelled due to non-availability of a proper venue.

Despite Tejashwi Yadav’s reservations, the Congress party facilitated Kanhaiya Kumar’s grand entry into Bihar politics with the ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra.

Recently, the party endorsed the RJD’s ambitious ‘Mai Bahan Maan Yojana’, under which underprivileged women will receive Rs 2,500 per month directly into their bank accounts. But Congress leader Alka Lamba made an attempt to take the credit claiming that the Congress governments in other states have already implemented this scheme.

Is the Grand Old Party more focused on going alone to increase its support base in Bihar to reap the benefits in the next Lok Sabha elections?