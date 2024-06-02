‘Will be worried about you’: Kejriwal’s message to supporters ahead of his surrender today

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday shared an emotional message for his supporters and asked them to take care of themselves as he surrenders at Tihar Jail after his 21-day interim bail expired on June 1.

In a social media post shared on ‘X’, Kejriwal said that he will visit Rajghat and the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place before surrendering at Tihar jail.

“I came out for election campaigns for 21 days on the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. I am very grateful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Today I will surrender by going to Tihar. I will leave home at 3 pm. First I will go to Rajghat and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. From there I will go to Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there, I will go to the party office and meet all the workers and party leaders. From there I will again leave for Tihar…” he said.

Asking his supporters and well wishers to take care of themselves, the Delhi CM said, “I will be worried about you inside the jail. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail.”

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case relating to the alleged liquor policy irregularities in March this year, was granted a 21-day interim bail by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, the court has barred him from visiting the CM office and ordered to surrender on June 2.

Kejriwal, however, tried to prolong his stay out of jail by filing a plea seeking extension of his interim bail on medical grounds but the same was not entertained by the apex court.

He later moved the Rouse Avenue court seeking regular bail but the matter was deferred till June 7, necessitating his surrender today.