Will Arvind Kejriwal walk free today? Supreme Court hears his bail plea in CBI case

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, faces a crucial day on Thursday as the Supreme Court hears his bail plea in connection with a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case is linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, and the decision on whether Kejriwal will get bail, is expected shortly.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan is hearing Kejriwal’s plea, seeking bail in the CBI case.

Advertisement

Kejriwal was first arrested by the ED on March 21 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) concerning the controversial Delhi excise policy.

He was initially granted interim bail by the Supreme Court due to the Lok Sabha elections but surrendered on June 2.

His troubles deepened when he was subsequently arrested by the CBI from Tihar Jail, preventing his release despite securing regular bail in the ED case.

The Aam Aadmi Party has termed his arrest illegal and accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to finish their party, which has been gaining traction in other parts of the country.

However, the investigating agencies maintain that Kejriwal played a significant role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22, which is at the centre of the controversy.

The ED has accused the Delhi CM of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from BRS leader K Kavitha in exchange for favours in granting liquor licenses in the national capital.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal’s former deputy and senior AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, who had been arrested in connection with the same liquor policy case.