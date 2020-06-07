Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday how many beds had been arranged for the “future generation” after a pregnant woman died in an ambulance in Greater Noida as she was allegedly denied admission by several hospitals.

“The death of a pregnant woman while searching a hospital is extremely sad,” Yadav tweeted, expressing his views on the incident.

“The (UP) government should tell that if it has arranged 1 lakh beds for corona (patients), then why it has not reserved some beds for the future generation?” he asked.

उप्र में प्रसव के लिए अस्पताल खोजते-खोजते एक गर्भवती महिला की मृत्यु अति दुखद है. सरकार यह बताए कि अगर वो कोरोना के लिए 1 लाख बेड के इंतज़ाम का दावा करती है तो आनेवाली पीढ़ियों के लिए कुछ बेड आरक्षित क्यों नहीं रखे. भाजपा सरकार ये भी बताए कि उसने अब तक कितने अस्पताल बनाए हैं. pic.twitter.com/ENNGL6Lyx6 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 7, 2020

The SP leader’s statement comes a day after an eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance after a frantic 13-hour search for a hospital bed failed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment.

“The BJP government should also tell that till now, how many hospitals have been made,” Yadav added.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the UP government for its negligence and said that during the pandemic, the government will have to take non-corona and other diseases very seriously.

“The lethal incident happened with a pregnant woman in Noida is a warning, many such event have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. The government should get prepared for this to avoid loss of lives,” she further said.

The incident took place on Friday in Noida’s Khoda area where a 30-year-old man named Veerendra Gautam tried to get his wife Neelam admitted to a hospital after she felt labour pain. He took her to at least eight hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, but could not get her admitted due to the corona fear.