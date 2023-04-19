Why Pilot didn’t raise graft under Raje in Assembly, asks Randhawa

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajasthan Congress in-charge, on Wednesday questioned Sachin Pilot, former deputy chief minister, why he didn’t raise the matter of ‘corruption’ during the previous Raje regime in the state assembly when it was in the session last month.

He made it clear that he was not with those who are against the party.

“CM Ashok Gehlot is a man of cool temperament. I told him to be tough. I have to say clearly who will work against Congress. I would recommend disciplinary action against him,” Randhawa said without naming Pilot, who is organising the rallies in parts of the Jhunjhunu district.

“There is no other platform bigger than the Assembly to raise the matter by any MLA as the Chief Minister is there, and the entire Opposition is there to discuss it. Pilot should have raised the ‘corruption of the previous Raje rule’ there and ask his government what Gehlot has done so far on the matter. The CM would have to answer on it,” Randhawa told the media outside the Biral Auditorium after addressing a Congress workshop here.

He further said, “Fasting may be personal, but what I have said earlier that it was anti-party activity. I still stand by it. That’s the point of the party. That is the stand of the party. Pilot should have spoken out during the reply on the Governor’s address. The governor’s address is such a thing that the CM would have to reply there. Pilot spoke to me when he called me. We keep talking.”

As Pilot did not appear for one-on-one talks with the CM Gehlot Randhawa and state party President G S Dotasara in the last two days, and absent in today’s workshop (a nameplate was seen), Randhawa said, “Coming to the party meeting is the duty of a big leader. He is a Congress worker and MLA. There is no work of Individual message to him. If there is a big leader, then it is his duty to come here. There will be no decision in haste”.

At the workshop, as Randhawa said he was against those who are against the party, PCC President Dotasara stood up from his seat and told the Congress leaders that it was one hundred percent true. Asking the leaders and senior workers to raise their hands, Dotasara said, “We should stand up and support him.”

“No matter how big a man he is, I have not come from Punjab just like that. I have come here to see that the Congress gets repeated in Rajasthan in assembly polls. Remove the misconceptions of those working against the party,” he said.

On Congress minister R S Gudha, who in a Pilot’s rally in Khetri a day ago dared the party saying “Agar Congress high command mein dum hai to action lekar batain, hum dhuna bakher denge”, Dotasara took an indirect jibe, “Our workers will blow out the smoke of BJP. Every worker sitting in this auditorium has the power to exhale smoke, and remove the smoke of BJP.”

At the workshop, Gehlot said, “We have got the survey done, Congress is winning. Now, you just have to get the benefit of our schemes to the public. Everyone has to focus on the Inflation Relief camp to begin from April 24. We have to bring back the Congress government in upcoming assembly polls. We have given such a wonderful budget. We have to connect every needy person with inflation relief camps. Congress leaders and workers should not get into the trap of negative politics. Put your full focus in connecting the needy with the schemes of the government”.

In the last two days of one-to-one talks at the PCC Office, elected MLAs of Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions showed their interests,put their verbal complaints, opinion and submitted a 13 points questionnaire proposed by the Party Incharge Randhawa. MLAs of two remaining divisions of Jaipur and Bikaner would appear in the meeting tomorrow.