Why is he still roaming free, asks Rahul over Gautam Adani’s indictment in bribery case

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for the arrest of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani following the latter’s indictment by the United States in a massive bribery case.

Addressing a press conference here, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding Adani and questioned the lack of action by Indian authorities despite mounting allegations against the businessman.

Adani, whose conglomerate spans sectors from ports to power, has been indicted in the US for allegedly orchestrating a USD 250 million bribery scheme and concealing it to raise funds in the American markets.

Advertisement

“It is now pretty clear and established in America that Mr. Adani has broken both American and Indian laws. I am wondering why Mr. Adani is still roaming free in this country despite being accused of a Rs 2,000 crore scam and multiple others,” Gandhi said.

He wondered while chief ministers of Jharkhand and Delhi were arrested within minutes, there is no action against the business tycoon.

“I want to tell the public—please take note. Adani has committed a scam of Rs 2,000 crore. But Adani will neither be arrested nor will there be any investigation agaisnt him because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is associated with him,” he alleged.

Doubling down on his charge, the Leader of Opposition remarked, “Now the question is why will Mr Adani remain outside the jail? The PM says he will arrest anyone who commits a crime. This man has been accused of a crime in the US as well as in India by an American agency, but the PM is not doing anything. It is because Narendra Modi is under Adani’s control.”

Gandhi also took a jibe at Modi’s leadership, “Narendra Modi gave the slogan: If we are united, we are safe. In India, if Narendra Modi and Adani are together, then they are safe.”

Meanwhile, the saffron party came out strongly in defence of Adani, questioning the timing of his indictment by the US.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the opposition Congress and its allies of leveraging the case to further their political narrative.

“The timing of the report, just before the Parliament session and Donald Trump’s impending presidency, raises several questions. That the Congress is willing to be a prop in the hands of George Soros and his cabal speaks volumes,” he remarked.