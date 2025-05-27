Whoever conspired against me was destroyed’: Brij Bhushan on his acquittal in POSCO case

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and senior BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was absolved of POSCO charges by a Delhi court in a sexual harassment case of a minor wrestler, arrived in Ayodhya to for a darshan of Lord Hanuman on the auspicious Bada Mangal here on Tuesday.

From the airport, where more than 1,000 activists welcomed him with drum beats, Brij Bhushan headed straight to Hanumangarhi temple to worship Hanuman ji.

Later, the BJP leader left for Gonda taking out a roadshow.

While talking to media persons, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh said, “I had said that if the allegations against me are proved, I would hang myself. The court’s decision proved that I was correct. Leaders like Bhupendra Hooda, who had conspired (against me), were going to become the chief minister till 11 am, but later could not even become a security guard while the Aam Aadmi Party was totally destroyed.”

“Whoever opposes me, God will punish him, because I am a devotee of Hanuman ji. Those who had accused me and used to call me ‘God of wrestling’, did they get anything by hatching such a conspiracy,” he questioned.

Yesterday, the Patiala House Court of Delhi closed the sexual exploitation case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and acquitted him of the charge of molestation of the minor wrestler. The court took this decision in the last hearing after the minor withdrew her statement.

During a closed-door hearing on August 1, 2023, she said she had made the allegations under some political or emotional pressure. No such incident happened in which she considers herself a victim.

After her statement, the court considered it a ‘serious convertible evidence’.