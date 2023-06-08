After Sanjeev Maheshwari aka Jeeva was shot dead at the Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, people are keen to know who was Sanjeev Jeeva. A notorious gangster from western UP, Jeeva was a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Sanjeev Maheshwari aka Jeeva hailed from Adampur in the Nagar Kotwali area of the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the 1990s, when Mukhtar Ansari was one of the most dreaded gangsters of UP, Sanjeev Jeeva entered the world of crime as his underling. Jeeva was part of the Nazim gang in Haridwar. Later he formed his own gang. And his partner-in-crime was Satendra Barwala. Later, he came in contact with Mukhtar Ansari. Jeeva now started operating his gang and was sheltered by Ansari.

Jeeva’s name first surfaced in connection with the murder of Bramha Dutt Dwivedi, a Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader in 1997. Subsequently, he was sentenced to jail for life in that case.

However, later Jeeva’s name again came up in the killing of another BJP leader Krishnanad Rai. He was arrested by the Delhi Police and sent to Lucknow jail. Apart from Jeeva, Mukhtar Ansari and his brother, Afzal, were also named as conspirators in the same case.

From the prison, Jeeva did not stop his criminal activity. He was still involved in various cases of land grabbing and extortion. In order to expand his ang activity, he asked several young men to join his gang promising them lots of money and name.

Jeeva’s wife, Payal tried to become a politician and contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Assembly election on an RJD ticket. However, she lost the polls.