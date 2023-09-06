Who was Arun Kumar Sinha, Director, SPG, who passed away on Wednesday?

Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Arun Kumar Sinha, passed away on Wednesday in a hospital in Gurugram. He was 61. According to a report, Sinha was in charge of giving the Prime Minister of India close protection.

On May 31, Sinha, an IPS officer from the Kerala batch of 1987, received a one-year service extension.

According to sources, he had been treated at a multi-specialty hospital in Gurugram since a few days prior.

The SPG provide close-quarters armed security protection for the prime minister.

Sinha had been appointed SPG chief in March 2016 as its 12th director. He was authorised to serve in that capacity “on contract basis” until May 31, 2024, at the rank and pay of director general of police.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) organisation expressed its condolences for his passing by saying, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the demise of Sh Arun Kumar Sinha, (IPS 1987 KL) Director SPG. His unflinching dedication to duty and model leadership will always serve as an inspiration to us.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace,” it said in a post on X.

Sinha had earlier served in various capacities in his cadre state Kerala and with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Centre.

The SPG was raised in 1985. It has an estimated strength of about 3,000 personnel at present.