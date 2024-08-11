Who stopped BJP from allowing Bangladeshi Hindus to enter India, UP Congress asks Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Congress slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday over his reported statement regarding the opposition’s position on the situation in Bangladesh.

“Yogi ji only works to spread animosity by making religion the basis of his politics. The kind of low-level statements he is making on the issue of Bangladesh are highly condemnable,” state Congress president Ajay Rai said.

Reacting to the issue, Ajay Rai accused the BJP of lying. “Hindu refugees coming to the border are not being allowed to enter India, yet Yogi ji is beating his chest and shouting that we will protect Hindus,” he said.

The state Congress president said that during the all-party meeting called by the government, the entire opposition had unanimously supported the government’s stance on the issue. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, while expressing concern over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, had asked the government what action the Indian government is taking to address the situation,” he revealed.

Ajay Rai said that instead of questioning his party’s government at the Centre, Yogi ji is spreading religious hatred here in Uttar Pradesh to get votes in the name of Bangladesh.

He said that the Prime Minister himself did not attend the all-party meeting on this unfortunate incident in the neighbourhood. This reveals the Prime Minister’s insensitivity towards this serious issue and the security of minorities in Bangladesh, he added.

Rai urged Yogi ji to avoid making non-serious and irresponsible statements on such a sensitive matter.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a public meeting in Ayodhya on Saturday, said, “Today, the negative forces, who do not believe in Ram-Krishna and lack respect for Indianness, cannot raise their voice for any Hindu being tortured anywhere in the world because they fear losing their vote bank here.”

“How can those who view atrocities in the world through the lens of vote banks be your well-wishers?” the CM had said.