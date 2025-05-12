“Who made Trump the Sarpanch?” asks Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Indo-Pak ceasefire

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday questioned US President Donald Trump’s right to interfere in the India-Pakistan conflict and asked who made him the “Sarpanch” when the country’s armed forces are capable.

Referring to the Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan, which states that disputes will be resolved bilaterally without the intervention of any other nation, Raut said: "Who gave President Trump the right to interfere in the war…Read the Simla Agreement – there, it is a deal between two nations only, no third nation will intervene. Who made President Trump the Sarpanch?… Did we make him Chaudhary? Our armed forces are capable, even when our political leadership is weak."

His remarks come two days after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete ceasefire. Shortly after Trump's public announcement in a social media post, India and Pakistan also announced the development.

The Opposition said that it was surprising that the first announcement of the ceasefire came from Trump and not from the government of India. Principal Opposition Congress also questioned the US mediation and demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened.

The Congress asked the government to clarify whether it accepted the US mediation on Kashmir after Trump announced the ceasefire on behalf of India and Pakistan.

“The Indian National Congress reiterates its demand for an all-party meet chaired by the prime minister and for a special session of Parliament for a full discussion on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcements made from Washington DC first and then subsequently by the governments of India and Pakistan,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

After the announcement of the ceasefire, Trump also offered to mediate on the “dispute” over Kashmir.

“Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation?” the Congress leader asked.