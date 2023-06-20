Who is Mandeep Kaur? ‘Daku Haseena’, husband Jaswinder Singh arrested at Hemkund Sahib

Mandeep Kaur, also known as Mona or Daku Haseena, has become the talk of the town as news of her arrest spreads like wildfire. Along with her husband, she was apprehended by authorities while they were en route to Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh place of worship situated in the picturesque Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The circumstances surrounding her capture, including an intriguing trap set up by the Punjab Police at the pilgrim site, have captured the attention of the public and piqued their curiosity about the enigmatic figure, Daku Haseena.

Daku Haseena, a notorious criminal and seasoned robber in India, has found herself in the limelight due to her involvement in a high-profile heist that netted a staggering amount of Rs. 8.49 crore. The audacious crime took place on June 10 in Ludhiana, where a gang of armed men targeted a cash truck and made off with the massive sum.

Leading the operation to apprehend Daku Haseena, the Punjab Police launched a mission codenamed ‘Let’s catch the queen bee.’ Their efforts paid off when they successfully devised a clever plan to expose the criminal couple’s true identities. By offering them packaged fruit juice, secretly provided by the police, the couple unwittingly unveiled their faces, leading to their swift arrest.

Daku Haseena, who recently tied the knot with her husband Jaswinder Singh in February, was the mastermind behind the meticulously planned heist. Her insatiable quest for wealth and fortune propelled her down a path fraught with financial struggles. To sustain herself, she resorted to taking loans and engaged in various occupations, including working as an insurance agent and providing assistance to a lawyer, all in the pursuit of material success.

Currently in police custody, Daku Haseena faces a slew of charges, including robbery and other related offenses. The authorities have foiled her plans of fleeing to Nepal with her husband, who also faces the consequences of his involvement in criminal activities.

As news of Daku Haseena’s arrest spreads, the public eagerly awaits further developments in her case. The dramatic events leading to her capture and the unraveling of her criminal history have captivated the attention of the nation. With Daku Haseena now in custody, the legal process will determine the fate that awaits this notorious figure and her partner in crime.