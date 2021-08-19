White water rafting to commemorate liberation of Turtuk

A 5-days white water rafting expedition on the Shyok river from Diskit to Turtuk in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh began on Thursday. The event is being conducted by Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre to commemorate 50 years of Battle Honour Turtuk, 1971. Turtuk was liberated from the illegal occupation of Pakistan during the 1971 war.

According to defence spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi, the Rafting Expedition will be conducted from 19 to 23 August. The rafting team will have to negotiate Class-III and Class-IV rapids along with gorges in the Shyok River, the operations had also progressed along the course of the river during 1971 and territory up to Turtuk was liberated by Ladakh Scouts soldiers.

The expedition team comprising one Officer, one JCO, 12 Other Ranks will be covering a total distance of 90 Km.