When will BJP observe day of undeclared emergency, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Alleging an undeclared emergency in the country under the BJP regime, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav asked, “When will the BJP celebrate the day of this undeclared Emergency.”

Reacting to the BJP’s nationwide campaign against the 50th year of Emergency on Wednesday, he said, “There is a ban on writing or publishing the truth by journalists. Discrimination in the name of caste and religion is rampant. Corruption is at its peak. While remembering the Emergency, the people should keep in mind the undeclared emergency in the present times.”

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the SP president alleged that the BJP is occupying all constitutional institutions while people’s rights are being taken away.

“Leaders of Opposition parties are being imprisoned and tortured on false cases. The lands of the poor are being forcibly occupied. People are prevented from casting votes during elections. The BJP is killing democracy with negative politics,” he said, adding that the ideology of the saffron party is similar to that of the British who divided people to rule.

He said , “Everyone remembers that Jayaprakash Narayan ji had called for a total revolution. JP had said corruption and inflation were at peak which led to the movement forcing the Emergency. Even today, inflation, unemployment, corruption, injustice, and atrocities are at peak. People’s voices are being suppressed and they are being tortured for telling the truth. There is an undisclosed emergency in the country.”

Mr. Yadav said what is happening today did not happen even in Emergency.