Condolences and rich tributes are pouring in over the death of former Chief Election Commissioner of India TN Seshan, who passed away on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. Seshan was famous for his style of functioning and ruthlessly enforcing the model code of conduct which led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s. He was 86.

Seshan was not keeping good health for the past couple of years and passed away at 9.45pm, his daughter was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

An IAS officer who rose to become Cabinet Secretary, Seshan became the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India after retirement, serving from December 12, 1990 to December 11, 1996.

He had received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, for his outstanding work on electoral reforms.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his condolences to Seshan’s family and friends. He wrote, “Sad to learn about the passing of Shri T. N. Seshan. He was a distinguished civil servant. Shri Seshan’s stint as Chief Election Commissioner marked an epochal phase of electoral reforms. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

PM Narendra Modi in his condolence message on Twitter said that Seshan “served India with utmost diligence and integrity” and that he is “pained by his demise”. He wrote, “ Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan and said, “unlike today,there was a time when election commissioners were impartial, brave, and feared.”

He said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Unlike today, there was a time when our Election Commissioners were impartial, respected, brave & feared. Shri #TNSeshan was one of them. My condolences to his family on his passing.”

Sheyphali Sharan, the spokesperson of the ECI, tweeted, “The Election Commission of India deeply mourns the passing away of Sh TN Seshan. Expressing his condolences, CEC Sh Sunil Arora said “T N Seshan was a legend. He will always be a source of inspiration to us and all CECs & ECs to come”.

In a series of tweets Vice President called Seshan “the doyen of electoral reforms, a great civil servant and a true son of the soil.”

He tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri TN Sheshan, the doyen of electoral reforms, a great civil servant and a true son of the soil. He brought in a number of reforms to give the Election Commission the stature it enjoys today.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement: “Saddened to know about the demise of T.N. Seshan Ji, a stalwart for free and fair elections. His legendary contribution to democracy will be always remembered. My condolences to his family and many admirers.”

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Sad that former Chief ElectionCommissioner TN Seshan has passed away in Chennai. He was my father’s classmate at Victoria College Palakkad… a courageous & crusty boss who asserted the Election Commission’s autonomy & authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy.”