Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » What’s inside India’s new Parliament House? A Virtual tour of the building

What’s inside India’s new Parliament House? A Virtual tour of the building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday where the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to PM Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

Mitali Gautam | New Delhi | May 27, 2023 12:09 pm

Animated visuals of new parliament of India from inside (Photo:ANI)

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s new Parliament building on Sunday, three years after he laid the foundation of it.
The building, with state-of-the-art amenities, is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, which is being carried out by the Union Ministry of Urban Housing and Development.

What’s inside the building?

The parliament building is triangular-shaped and has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. It has four storeys and three main entrances- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

The Lok Sabha House boasts peacock-themed furnishings with a seating capacity of 888.

The Rajya Sabha House, on the other hand, has a lotus theme and 384 seats.

The New Parliament Building
The New Parliament Building (Subrata Dutta)

Apart from the two Houses, the building also has a Constitutional Hall with ultra-modern office spaces.
The huge Committee rooms are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including the best audio-visual systems.

The building also has a revamped Sansad Bhawan and library with archived materials that have been flown from different parts of the country.

There is also a massive canteen and a media space.
The entire building is accessible to those with special needs.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

India's New Parliament House: Some lesser known facts
Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to skip PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting
PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his Death Anniversary

Advertisement