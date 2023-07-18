What do Indians order the most from Zomato?

Jefferies, a renowned research and broking house, has recently examined data from Zomato Food Trends, a newly launched platform that offers detailed insights into Zomato’s supply and demand patterns across different cuisines and locations. The analysis focused on the period from July 2022 to May 2023.

According to Vivek Maheshwari, Jithin John, and Kunal Shah of Jefferies, North Indian cuisine reigns supreme on Zomato, accounting for approximately 25 percent of both orders and gross merchandise value. Biryani follows closely behind in terms of popularity. Additionally, Asian (Oriental/Chinese) dishes are ordered just as frequently as pizza, with South Indian cuisine not far behind, comprising around 9-10 percent of total order volume.

However, it’s important to note that preferences vary across different cities. In Delhi (NCR), North Indian food commands a significant 32 percent share, while in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, it accounts for 18-20 percent, 13 percent respectively.

The report highlights that the major cities of NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad contribute to over 55 percent of Zomato’s overall orders. Notably, NCR alone emerges as the largest market, responsible for 15 percent of Zomato’s orders, closely followed by Bangalore at 11 percent and Mumbai at 9 percent.

Chicken Biryani takes the top spot as the most popular dish across India, closely followed by Chaat (street food). Among the top eight cities, Chicken Biryani dominates in four of them, while Chaat takes precedence in the other four, including NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

When it comes to pricing, most cuisines on Zomato have an average price point below Rs 250. North Indian dishes typically sell for Rs 169 on average, while South Indian dishes are priced at around Rs 109. A typical pizza costs approximately Rs 220, whereas Biryani has the highest average selling price at Rs 248 among the popular cuisines.

The insights provided by Jefferies shed light on the culinary preferences of Zomato users across different regions, giving us a glimpse into the diverse food choices and pricing trends within the platform.