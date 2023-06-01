When the sun should have been shining it’s raining cats and dogs. In the month of May, North India is experiencing unprecedented thundershowers and gusty winds that are wreaking havoc across many states.

These conditions have enabled many cities to set a new record in its weather history. This time it has recorded the wettest ever May in many cities in the last 70 years.

The month of May is mostly recorded as the hottest month of the summer season in most parts of North India. But this year, due to the late western disturbances North India is experiencing sporadic but heavy rainfall.

Shimla has experienced the coldest and wettest days in the month of May since 1987 in the history of Himachal Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department claimed in a special weather analysis that the weather will continue to be like this in the month of June also.

Chandigarh has also experienced wettest May in it’s history, the city recorded the all-time highest rainfall of 136.5 mm in May, breaking the previous record of 130.7 mm of rain way back in 1971.

In Rajasthan, on Wednesday morning, residents of different cities woke up to heavy rain which prevailed for one hour. In the evening, the showers continued which led to drop in the temperature to 25.9 degrees Celsius maximum and the minimum to 21.8 degrees Celsius.

After the evening showers, several areas in the state witnessed waterlogging, with power cuts in a few places in the Tricity. As per the data of average rainfall released by Jaipur Met office on Wednesday, the state had an average rainfall of 62.4 mm in May, which is the second highest after 1917, when an average rainfall of 71.9 mm was recorded.

Delhi and NCR continued to experience freakishly cool and wet weather conditions in the peak of the summer season, with severe rain showers on Wednesday making it the wettest day of the year so far and the rainfall in the first three days of May surpassing the typical weather conditions for the entire month. After a wet start to the month, the city’s base station Safdarjung recorded 20.9mm in nine hours on Wednesday, the highest single-day rainfall this year, surpassing 20.4mm reported on January 30.