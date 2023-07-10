West Bengal Governor meets Shah to apprise him on panchayat polls

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in North Block to apprise him of the situation in the State following violence during panchayat elections.

“The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is — if winter comes can spring be far behind? Good will happen in the days to come,” the Governor said after meeting the Home Minister.

Repolling had to take place on Monday in nearly 700 booths in 19 districts of the State where there were allegations of irregularities or violence had taken place.

Advertisement