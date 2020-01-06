A BJP leader from West Bengal has been booked for allegedly beating up a man and molesting his girlfriend at a pub in Kolkata, police said on Monday.

Anupam Hazra, a former Trinamool Congress MP has been booked for allegedly snatching the man’s gold chain following a brawl over clicking selfies with him at a pub on Ho Chi Minh Sarani on Saturday night, a senior police officer said.

The victim Suresh Roy, a resident of Kasba area had filed a complaint on Sunday after which the police started its investigation.

In his complaint, he alleged that he met Hazra during a visit to the pub with his girlfriend and friends and had taken selfies with the politician.

“Roy mentioned in the complaint that sometime after taking selfies with Hazra, the BJP leader came up to the complainant and asked him the reason for clicking his photographs. Roy said Hazra then verbally abused him and punched him on the face,” the officer said.

He further alleged that after beating him, Hazra also molested his girlfriend.

“We are scrutinising CCTV footage of the pub and are also speaking with its manager and people present there during the incident,” the officer said.

However, as reported by PTI, when Hazra was contacted, he dismissed the charges and alleged that the complainant was fully drunk when he approached for the selfie.

“My security guards initially did not allow him (Roy) but when he kept on requesting for a selfie, I told them to let him click it. After taking the selfie, he went to his table.

“However, one of my security guards saw him taking videos of me from his table and sending them to someone. It was then we complained to the pub manager about it who drove the group away from there,” Mr Hazra said.

Dismissing the allegations, Mr Hazra said, “There has been no such incident. Because I am a BJP leader, police has registered such a complaint. No officer has contacted me till now.”

(With inputs from PTI)