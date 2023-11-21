“We’re very happy”: Hema Malini after Allahabad HC gave nod for construction of the Banke Bihari corridor

After the Allahabad High Court gave the nod for the construction of the Banke Bihari corridor in Vrindavan, veteran actor turned politician Hema Malini expressed happiness over the decision and said that it will benefit everyone.

Earlier on Monday, the Allahabad High Court gave the green light to the Uttar Pradesh government’s plan to build a corridor for the famed Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura for the convenience of devotees.

“We’re very happy; the corridor will be made and the route will be clear. Devotees can visit comfortably. It will be developed in a very beautiful manner. It is going to benefit everyone,” Malini said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order while hearing a PIL filed by Anand Sharma and another person from Mathura.

The government has further been directed to remove the encroachment in and around the temple.

Earlier, the state government placed before the court the scheme regarding the corridor development that will involve the purchase of about five acres of land around the temple for facilitating darshan and puja by devotees.

The HC fixed January 31, 2024, as the next date of hearing on the PIL.