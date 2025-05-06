‘We’re not just connecting villages; we’re connecting futures’: Communications Minister Scindia

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, on Tuesday, inaugurated Bharat Telecom 2025, an event which plays a significant role in India’s vision to become a global hub for telecom manufacturing, services, and exports.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister underlined the role of India’s telecom sector as a transformative force and described the nation’s evolution from expensive, limited mobile access in the 1990s to now being the world’s second-largest telecom market and the cheapest data provider.

In his address, Mr Scindia highlighted, “In just 22 months, we connected 99 per cent of our villages with 5G and brought 82 per cent of our population onto the network, deploying 470,000 towers—this is not evolution; it is a telecom revolution.”

“This digital highway we have built across India is not merely about communication—it is the infrastructure of infrastructure, empowering 1.4 billion citizens with access to healthcare, education, governance, and economic opportunity,” he pointed out.

Scindia highlighted India’s growing role as a telecom exporter and a hub of innovation, backed by progressive reforms and production-linked incentives.

“We’re not just connecting villages; we’re connecting futures. Every tower we raise, every byte we transmit, brings 1.4 billion people closer to opportunity”, Mr Scindia asserted.

He stated it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold vision and unwavering resolve that have transformed India from a digital follower into a global digital leader, turning aspirations into infrastructure and policy into progress.

He said Bharat Telecom is not just a conference — it is a declaration of India’s intent to shape the future of global connectivity through innovation, collaboration, and inclusive growth.“When ideas, innovation, and intent come together in harmony, they create not a cacophony, but a symphony — and Bharat Telecom is that symphony of global collaboration and opportunity.”

Organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) in collaboration with Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Bharat Telecom 2025 was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications, alongside industry leaders, foreign delegates, and innovators from across the telecom value chain.

Speaking at the session, Dr Pemmasani said India now plays a significant role in global supply chains, including producing 15 per cent of the world’s iPhones.

The two-day event Bharat Telecom 2025, besides providing an interactive platform for stakeholders, also showcases an Exclusive International Business Expo.The event saw enthusiastic international participation, with more than 130 foreign delegates from over 35 countries.