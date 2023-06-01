We’ll make India, Nepal ties ‘super hit’: PM assures Prachanda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ of India’s commitment to making a ”super hit” the partnership between two nations and taking it to ”Himalayan heights”.

India and Nepal would resolve all matters, including the boundary issue, in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, he promised ‘Prachanda’ as the two leaders virtually participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of various projects and witnessed the signing of seven accords to boost cross-border connectivity and flow of people, goods and energy between the two countries.

“I remember nine years ago in 2014, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time I had given a “HIT” (Highways, I-ways, and Trans-way ) formula for India-Nepal relations… I had said that we will establish such contacts between India-Nepal that our borders do not become barriers between us,” Modi pointed out at a joint media interaction with ‘Prachanda’ after talks between the two leaders.

The two leaders virtually inaugurated integrated check posts at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal. They also flagged off a cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to Nepal’s customs yard and discussed various matters of mutual interest, including energy, trade, commerce, and air routes, among others. To further strengthen cultural and religious ties, Modi said he and ‘Prachanda’ decided that projects related to the Ramayana circuit should be expedited.

On his part, the Nepalese PM, who is on his first foreign visit after assuming office in December 2022, urged India to bilaterally resolve the lingering border issues between the nations. “I urge PM Modi to resolve the border issues with bilateral talks,” Prachanda said.

His comments were obviously in the context of territorial disputes between the two countries over the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh tri-junction area, over which both nations claim ownership.

‘Prachanda’ said: “Nepal welcomes India’s positive indication of air entry routes for bilateral flights, which is operationally feasible for ATR aircraft. We request approval of an additional high-altitude entry route from Mahendranagar at an early date.”

He also urged Modi to buy more power from Nepal after the two countries signed a long-term power agreement. A project development agreement for the construction of the Pukhot-Karnali Hydropower Project and an agreement for the construction of the Lower Arun hydropower project under Indian investment was also signed.

The two leaders jointly unveiled the e-plaque of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the Railway. Both leaders jointly flag off the Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to Nepal Custom yard.

They also inaugurated the integrated checkposts at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal, built with India’sassistance. The two leaders also unveiled the integrated check posts at Sanauli in India and Bhairahawa in Nepal. PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Dahal jointly set into motion the Gorakhpur-New Butwal substation 400 KV cross-border transmission line.

The two leaders laid the foundation stone of Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Oil Pipeline between India and Nepal. The seven agreements which were inked in the presence of the two PMs, pertain to infrastructure development, connectivity, and people-to-people ties.