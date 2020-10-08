The Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government has denied permission to the opposition party to hold its protest march to the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday.

This has led to a possibility of a confrontation between the ruling TMC and BJP which anyhow remain at loggerheads.

Bengal government has cited among other things Wednesday’s Supreme Court judgment on public protests at the cost of public inconvenience.

“We will knowingly break Section 144 at Nabanna,” declared Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, reported NDTV. Accusing the state government of singling out the party, he said political parties including the ruling Trinamool Congress, holds protests and rallies in prohibited areas.

“Mamta didi is scared of the BJP. I have heard that she has closed the Chief Minister’s Office. I like this fear, it signals Parivartan (change) in Bengal,” said Tejasvi Surva who reached Kolkata yesterday to attend the protest march.

Amid the plan for protest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a two-day holiday at Nabanna on Thursday and Friday. She cited sanitization as the reason for the shutdown.

“Didi has shut down Nabanna tomorrow, which is fine. It will anyway shut down in a few months’ time,” said BJP leader in Bengal Dilip Ghosh.

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, tweeted, “The BJP announced its Nabanna Abhiyan on October 8 in Bengal and Mamta didi sent her secretariat on a day long holiday. Keep watching, people will send Didi on a permanent holiday soon.”