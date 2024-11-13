Weekly patrols in Ladakh now begun, India, China eye further troop reductions

Days after successfully completing a de-escalation process in the eastern Ladakh areas of Demchok and Depsang, India and China have commenced weekly patrols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The first patrol round, completed in early November, saw the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) begin its patrols in Depsang on Monday, while Indian troops had conducted their first patrol on November 4, shortly after resuming patrols in Demchok.

Following the de-escalation, sources indicated that the next phase will now involve a gradual de-induction of troops, although no specific timeline for this step has yet been set. Previously, the Indian Army refuted media claims of logistical roadblocks in the Depsang area, emphasizing that the patrolling process continues smoothly as agreed.

The new patrolling protocol comes after four years of heightened tensions and military buildup, including the 2020 Galwan Valley clash that resulted in 20 Indian casualties and saw both nations deploy significant military resources to the LAC. This period of tension ultimately led to rounds of diplomatic and military talks, culminating in the mutual disengagement recently achieved.

In a symbolic gesture during the Diwali festival, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at multiple LAC locations, including Chushul-Maldo and Daulat Beg Oldi, underscoring a commitment to reduced hostilities. Surveillance along the LAC will remain in effect, employing advanced technology to uphold the agreement. Additionally, regular communication at the brigadier level aims to maintain stability and reduce the risk of future escalations.