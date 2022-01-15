Weekend lockdown ordered across J&K as Covid-19 cases surge

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered weekend lockdown in all 20 districts of the union territory (UT).

“There will be complete restrictions on non—essential movements during weekends in the entire UT” ordered the administration.

“Night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non—essential movement,” reads the order.

Policemen were seen moving in commercial areas of Srinagar and Jammu asking shopkeepers to shut their establishments. They faced resistance in some areas where shopkeepers refused to lower their shutters.

The order said there will be zero tolerance towards violation of the Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

District magistrates have been asked to constitute joint committees of executive magistrates and police to strictly enforce the restrictions.

It has also been ordered that officers shall hold virtual meetings instead of in-person with their staff. Meanwhile, the DM Jammu said

There shall be no restrictions on transport, essential services and activities and home delivery during the weekend in Jammu.

However, the public is strongly urged to stay at home to avoid any inconvenience, he added.